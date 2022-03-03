JCPS in-school vaccination clinics begin at schools with lowest vaccination rates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools have kicked off a series of in-school vaccination clinics.

The clinics offer COVID-19 vaccines to students, their families and to JCPS staff on campuses with some of the lowest vaccination rates, like Cane Run Elementary where only nine percent of the students have gotten their shots.

“Our goal is to keep students learning in schools, and vaccinations are an important way to do that,” said Dr. Eva Stone, manager of JCPS Health Services. “We know that families may have reasons for not being vaccinated at this point, but we don’t want accessibility to be one of them. These clinics allow us to meet students and their families where they are.”

The vaccine clinics will be happening at 23 campuses across the district. You can find a full list of times and locations, click here.

Stone said the clinics are scheduled for just before and after school, which makes it convenient for parents who bring their kids to school to join them to receive the shot.

