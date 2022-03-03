Support Local Businesses
KSP: Transylvania police officer arrested in rape investigation

Kentucky State Police said they arrested 31-year-old Dustin Watkins Wednesday morning
Kentucky State Police said they arrested 31-year-old Dustin Watkins Wednesday morning(Whitley County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Transylvania police officer has been arrested in a rape investigation.

Kentucky State Police said they arrested 31-year-old Dustin Watkins Wednesday morning in Lexington.

State police said this arrest stems from a 2020 investigation while Watkins served as a McCreary County sheriff’s deputy. KSP says Watkins is accused of raping a minor.

A McCreary County grand jury indicted Watkins with rape first degree.

Police did not release any other details about the case.

We learned Watkins has been working as a Transylvania Peace Officer since November 2021. Transylvania University says Watkins has been suspended without pay.

The university released this statement:

After a recently returned grand jury indictment, Kentucky State Police on Wednesday arrested a Transylvania employee on a charge stemming from a McCreary County investigation prior to their employment.

The individual has been employed at Transylvania as a peace officer since November 2021.

While our legal system presumes that every person accused of a crime is considered innocent until proven guilty, the university must also act in the best interests of its community. Given the seriousness of the charge in this case and the position of trust this individual holds on campus, the employee has been suspended without pay through the judicial process. Additionally, Transylvania’s Department of Public Safety immediately suspended the individual’s status as a sworn police officer.

All Transylvania employees are required to complete a background investigation. Additionally, peace officers undergo an additional extensive vetting process managed by the Kentucky Justice Cabinet. However, as with most pre-employment screenings, only publicly available civil and criminal information and contacts are reviewed.

The appropriate university officials will conduct a thorough review of the employment screening process.

Resources are available for students and employees who may be concerned or anxious following this news. Students who feel they may need additional support are encouraged to contact the university’s Counseling Center (859-281-3682 or counseling@transy.edu). The Woodland Group (859-255-4864) is available to employees for counseling needs.

KSP says that Watkins is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center while he awaits his hearings in McCreary County.

