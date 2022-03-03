Ky. lawmaker’s son to be deployed to Europe soon to help Ukraine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Senate President Robert Stivers’ son will soon be deployed to eastern Europe to help Ukraine.

Stivers said he became uncharacteristically emotional during Senate floor comments Wednesday night. He said his son, who is a U.S. Marine, will be leaving in 10 days.

“I am not the only person who will be going through these types of times and thoughts,” Stivers said.

Recently, as he walks through the halls of the State Capitol and sits in the Senate chamber, Stivers said, like so many others, Ukraine has been on his mind.

“I’m generally not one who affords myself to ability to be sad, mad or emotional, but it hit me at an odd moment and made me think of what I know he’s going to be going through soon,” Stivers said.

In less than two weeks, his son will be on military assignment. Because of security risks, his exact location can’t be shared.

“You can’t help but think when your child, in this case my son, is going to be in that region, how fast can it elevate?” Stivers said.

He said his son, Robert Taylor, called RT, wants to help them fight for freedom.

“He’s a young man who believes in his country, who believes in the fact we should defend our freedoms and should be there to help protect our allies,” Stivers said.

In the last few days, lawmakers have started discussing and adopting resolutions in support of Ukraine.

“It is an outcry by the people of the state of Kentucky shown by both the two leaders of the Republicans and Democrats of the Senate chamber to talk about how this should stop,” Stivers said.

Stivers said he looks at the heart-wrenching images of the invasion every day. It will soon become his son’s reality.

“You have that certain sense of fear that goes along with it and you can’t help but think about it when you see these stories and watch the elevated status get greater and greater every day,” Stivers said.

President Biden said troops won’t be sent to Ukraine, only neighboring NATO countries. Still, Stivers said he and thousands of other military families worry.

Stivers said his son’s deployment will last at least six months.

