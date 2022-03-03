Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox

A Georgia man is accused of sex trafficking a Kansas teenager.
By Mary Smith
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia man is facing multiple charges after police said he lured a Kansas girl from her home after meeting her on the gaming app Roblox.

WGCL reports police in Clayton County, Georgia, are accusing 33-year-old Howard Graham of driving to Topeka, Kansas, to pick up the 13-year-old before bringing her back to his home state.

Investigators said Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the girl alerted one of the roommates that he wasn’t telling the truth.

“The roommate became extremely upset and confronted this perpetrator and this predator when he arrived back home from his job,” Clayton County Police Capt. John Ivey said.

Police said Graham dropped the child off at a Dollar General, and officers were able to locate her. The girl is back at home in Kansas.

Graham was arrested at his job and is now facing charges of interference with custody, trafficking and rape.

A Roblox spokesperson said in a statement obtained by WGCL that the company would comply with law enforcement in the case, and there are thousands of moderators tasked with enforcing community standards that include zero tolerance for sexual content.

“We filter all text chat on the platform to block inappropriate content or personal information, and we offer parental controls and features such as ‘Account Restrictions,’ so parents and caregivers have the option to limit chat to a curated list of contacts or turn chat off altogether,” the spokesperson said

Roblox has a page on its website dedicated to its safety procedures and community standards.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LMPD officer Brett Hankison
Brett Hankison found not guilty of wanton endangerment during Breonna Taylor raid
One man is dead after shooting himself following a police pursuit ending in the Buechel...
Man who shot, killed himself after police chase identified as 26-year-old man
Moments after former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison was found not guilty of...
Breonna Taylor’s family, Louisville officials comment on Brett Hankison not guilty verdict
A semi truck rollover crash at I-71 South to the Gene Snyder
Truck driver killed in rollover crash on I-71
The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
Man accused of killing child’s mother, kidnapping child caught

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence hits Trump: No room in GOP ‘for apologists for Putin’
Justin Collins was charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Terry Helm, 38.
Man charged with murder in Trimble County shooting
Living Well: Planning ahead for your retirement
Make Ends Meet: State of Retirement
Gas prices are continuing to rise as tensions in Russia and Ukraine have mounted, putting...
Gas prices hit highest cost in nearly a decade, surpass $4 in some states