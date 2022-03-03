Support Local Businesses
‘Most painful 2 minutes’: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ puzzle leaves contestants stumped

Contestants struggled on WoF. (CNN, WHEELOFFORTUNE/SONYPICTURESTV, "FROZEN"/WALTDISNEYANIMATIONSTUDIOS, YOUTUBE/DAVEANDAVA NURSERYRHYMESANDBABYSONGS, TWITTER)
By Jeanne Moos and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST
(Gray News) - A “Wheel of Fortune” puzzle had contestants scratching their heads, or were they scratching their cap?

The feathers flew on the show as the contestants tried to complete the phrase “another feather in your cap” but were guessing incorrectly.

“Another feather in your hat” was the first and closest guess, but things went downhill from there. Guesses included “another feather in your map” and “another feather in your lap.”

“The most painful two minutes of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ I’ve ever seen,” one viewer tweeted.

Even celebrities commented on it, with actor Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf from “Frozen,” tweeting “God help us all.”

This “Wheel of Fortune” group isn’t the first to struggle with a seemingly simple phrase. Previous contestants once deciphered “Jolly Good Fellow” as “Jolly Goof Fellow.”

Finally, the decline halted and the puzzle was solved.

The show’s host, Pat Sajak, later came to the defense of his contestants on Twitter.

Sajak pointed out the first answer, “another feather in your hat” is how a lot of people say it and the contestants may have not thought of synonyms after getting the first guess wrong.

“And if the feather isn’t in your hat, where the heck can it be?” Sajak tweeted. “You start flailing away looking for alternatives rather than synonyms for ‘hat.’”

One thing is certain, the puzzle was one feather that tickled the internet.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

