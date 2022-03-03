Rand Paul chimes in on Russia-Ukraine crisis, removing masks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said he believes if the United States does not take the appropriate steps on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the conflict may actually benefit Russia.

Russia is the second-largest oil producer in the world. A new round of sanctions, Paul said, will only increase prices.

Paul’s view is that the United States cannot straddle the line between helping Ukraine and allowing Russia to benefit as well.

”Democrats have steadfastly been against domestic production of oil,” Paul told WAVE. “Biden forbid it on federal lands, new leases on federal lands. He stopped the Keystone Pipeline. If we were to keep and open up those domestic sources of oil and gas, prices wouldn’t be so high and Russia wouldn’t be able to benefit from this war. So, I think our response to this should be not only supportive of Ukraine, but also supportive of making the Unite States energy dependent.”

In his State of the Union address this week, President Joe Biden said the U.S. is working with allies to free up 60 million gallons of reserve oil. There are 600 million barrels of crude oil stored underground in Louisiana and Texas in the U.S. reserve. The majority of the 60 million will come from there, with the remainder from stockpiles in Europe and Asia.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill, which aims to rebuild our roads and bridges, was also one of President Biden’s main topics during the State of the Union address. According to Biden, it is the largest investment in US history, and will not be completed without Republican support.

Paul opposed the bill. While he said he supports improved infrastructure in America, he will not support legislation unless it is fiscally responsible. Despite his concern with reducing the deficit, Paul proposed a plan requiring departments to dedicate one percent of their budgets to infrastructure.

”One percent of a $6 trillion budget is $60 billion, so a significant amount of money that can actually be found if we were to eliminate waste,” the senator said.

From policy to the pandemic, Paul said he is ready to ditch face coverings altogether. According to Paul, the decision to make masks optional at this year’s State of the Union came two years too late.

He said it is now his aim to prevent government health agencies from requiring masks in places like airports, train stations, and bus stations, as well as during travel. Paul argued there is currently nothing in the law that would permit these mandates, and similar ones have been blocked by the Supreme Court.

”This is not a law,” Paul said. “When the airlines tell you it’s a federal law, they are lying to you. It’s a mandate from a regulatory agency that nobody in their wildest dreams thought had the power to do this. They were never given the power to do this. They never able to force masks on us when we get on on a plane or a bus, but they did it anyway, and so what we’re going to do is try to undo that.”

As of now, the federal mask mandate lasts until March 18.

