18-year-old shot and killed at EP Tom Sawyer State Park identified

The death of a teen at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park is under investigation by LMPD.
The death of a teen at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park is under investigation by LMPD.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager shot and killed at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park on Wednesday morning has been identified by officials.

Wilson Mugisha, 18, died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the state park, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro Police responded to the park around 7 a.m. Wednesday on a body that was found. When officers arrived, they found the teenager’s body in the parking lot.

Officers confirmed Mugisha had been shot and died at the location.

No suspect information is available. LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues its investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

