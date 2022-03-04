Bellarmine making move to NCAA Division I look easy, it isn’t

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In year two in the transition from NCAA Division II to Division I, Bellarmine has won a postseason game in two straight seasons.

The Knights are one of four schools making the four-year transition, but are by far the most successful of the four.

Bellarmine is 32-21 over the last two seasons. They were 14-8 in 2020-21, including a win over Army in the College Basketball Invitational. The Knights are 18-13 this season. They won 10 straight ASUN games last season, including six in a row on the road.

Tarleton State is 24-26 in the two years. UC-San Diego is 20-25 and Dixie State is 21-30. All three are yet to win a postseason game.

“This isn’t done, I mean this is not done,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said. “I mean, if you just go through basketball and these teams that are transitioning. When young people believe in themselves, and when young people come together and they all want the same thing and they’re willing to do whatever it takes to get it, that’s powerful.”

Bellarmine hosted an ASUN Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday night in Freedom Hall. The Knights used a late 14-0 run to beat Florida Gulf Coast 81-68.

Bellarmine visits Liberty (22-10) in Lynchburg, Virginia, in an ASUN Tournament semifinal on Saturday at 6 p.m.

