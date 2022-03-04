Bond for murder suspect raised to $250K

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who had a family on edge after being accused of shooting and killing the mother of his child in broad daylight has appeared before a judge.

According to an arrest report, Christopher Gordon, 32, of Louisville, has been convicted of multiple felonies in Jefferson County. Arrested after a four-day search, Gordon has been charged with murder-domestic violence, assault, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The family of Angelica James, the woman Gordon is charged with killing, said she did everything she could to protect herself from him. They said James would move and lay low, but said Gordon stalked and followed her until February 27, 2022, the day he’s accused of shooting and killing the 38-year-old her in front of her children, turning his gun on her 10-year-old before taking off with their two-year-old son.

Angelica James (Family Photo)

In court, the county attorney pointed out Gordon has a lengthy criminal history and six prior violent offense convictions. On top of that, 10 bench warrants and a history of domestic violence and assaults.

Gordon has two years to serve on an assault case involving James, the same woman he’s accused of killing. When the county asked the court to raise Gordon’s bond to $1 million, Gordon’s lawyer, Rob Eggert, fought back against the increase.

“I have a lot to say about this,” Eggert said. “These $1 million bonds are just political. Has nothing to do with the law has nothing to do with anything it’s just let’s put $1 million dollars on us as a political statement. It has nothing to do with what the courts are supposed to consider. Second, the bond set at $100,000 full cash. This client can’t post it, his family can’t post it… 99.99 percent of this county can’t post it”

Eggert said they have a completely different view of the case than what happened when James was killed Sunday. Eggert claimed the ballistics report will show their point of view.

Gordon entered a not guilty plea to the charges. The judge raised his bond to $250,000and ordered that he be paced into the Home Incarceration Program if the bond is posted.

Unless indicted by a grand jury, Gordon will be back in court March 14.

