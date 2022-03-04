Support Local Businesses
Controversial unemployment bill now one step closer to governor’s desk

Closer look at House Bill 4, controversial unemployment bill
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Even though House Bill 4 cleared the Senate, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers opposed the bill.

The legislation would make sweeping changes to Kentucky’s unemployment system. The bill increases work search requirements for people receiving unemployment benefits.

It also matches those benefits to current economic conditions. The bill does this by cutting the number of benefit weeks by more than half in times of low, jobless rates.

Business groups support the measure, saying that it could help the unemployed get back to work.

But some Republican and Democratic lawmakers feel it could do more harm than good.

“This is a bill that hurts working people, people who are working and down on their luck. It does it to give a tax break to big businesses,” said Senator Morgan McGarvey (D). “I think we can do better than that.”

“Right now, with the electric bills being as high as a thousand dollars, it’s just unconscionable in my opinion for us to punish taxpayers that way,” said Senator Johnnie Turner (R).

Even though he opposed HB 4, Senator Turner says that if down the road things aren’t working, lawmakers can always make adjustments.

After the Senate passed HB 4, it returned to the House for review.

The bill could pass the legislature if the House approves Senate changes to the bill.

