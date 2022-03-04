Support Local Businesses
LMPD officer involved in Old Louisville crash

An LMPD officer was involved in a crash near the corner of South Brook Street and East Kentucky Street, a MetroSafe spokesperson confirmed.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was involved in a collision with another driver at an intersection in Old Louisville.

It happened just after noon at the corner of South Brook Street and East Kentucky Street, a LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said, when a car unexpectedly turned in front of the officer’s cruiser in the intersection.

They were both hurt, but not severely.

LMPD’s 4th Division is investigating the crash further.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

