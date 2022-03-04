LMPD officer involved in Old Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was involved in a collision with another driver at an intersection in Old Louisville.

It happened just after noon at the corner of South Brook Street and East Kentucky Street, a LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said, when a car unexpectedly turned in front of the officer’s cruiser in the intersection.

They were both hurt, but not severely.

LMPD’s 4th Division is investigating the crash further.

