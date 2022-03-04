Missing boater identified; search continues after boat capsizes on Ohio River at Wickliffe, Ky.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews from several emergency responder agencies continue their efforts in finding a missing boater on the Ohio River on Friday, March 4.

The search began on Thursday at 3:40 p.m. near Wickliffe after the missing man’s boat capsized.

According to Sgt. Daniel Richardson with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR), conservation officers were told a boat capsized at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers.

KDFWR identified the missing boater as Tyler Morgan, 23 of LaCenter.

Witness told responders a grocery delivery boat from Economy Boat Store was several miles upstream from the boat ramp at Wickliffe and dropped a person onto a barge.

Sgt. Richardson explained the boat is used to deliver groceries from the store to barges.

KDFWR said while the boat was moored, it capsized with Morgan on board.

It’s believed Morgan was wearing a life jacket, but it was not fastened at the time.

No one else was on the boat.

Sgt. Daniel Richardson says river conditions are making the search for Morgan difficult. The Ohio River is currently above flood stage.

Crews have been able to recover the boat.

A crane on a nearby barge helped with the effort.

The boat was reportedly not more than 20 feet long.

Crews are on the scene at a boat ramp in Wickliffe, Ky. where a boat capsized earlier on Thursday, March 3. (Noland Cook/KFVS)

The Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, Ballard County Rescue, Carlisle County Rescue and McCracken County Rescue squads are assisting KDFWR conservation officers tin the search.

