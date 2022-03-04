Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Metro Government lifts mask requirement for city buildings, vehicles

Louisville Metro Hall
Louisville Metro Hall
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With COVID cases declining in the city of Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Friday mask requirements would be lifted for employees and guests inside Metro Government buildings.

The mask requirement was enacted back in August 2021. At the time, Louisville had moved back into the “orange” alert status after cases tripled due to COVID variants.

Friday’s guidance was announced as the CDC rolled out new guidelines for community levels. Louisville is now listed in the “medium” category. The new guidance aligns with guidance Gov. Beshear announced for state facilities.

Fischer said while masks are now optional, residents should still protect themselves as COVID cases are still sending people to the hospital.

“We’re making masks optional for people working and doing business in Metro Government facilities because the virus is declining in our community,” Fischer said in a release. “But make no mistake, COVID-19 is still very present in our community and is still sending residents, mostly the unvaccinated, to hospitals. Our progress against COVID-19 wouldn’t be possible without so many residents making the obvious choice to get a free and safe vaccine and boosters offering strong protection against serious illness from the virus.”

Exceptions to the mask policy include employees working or entering healthcare settings, corrections employees and visitors, and employees working with homeless populations.

Unvaccinated employees and employees who have a known exposure to someone who has tested positive is also encouraged to wear masks.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a teen at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park is under investigation by LMPD.
18-year-old shot and killed at EP Tom Sawyer State Park identified
A semi truck rollover crash at I-71 South to the Gene Snyder
Coroner identifies truck driver killed in rollover crash on I-71
Protesters react to not guilty Hankison verdict
‘We will not let this go’: Protesters call Hankison not guilty verdict ‘an injustice’
Police were called to I-65 North near the Brook Street exit around 11:15 p.m. on a call for a...
Motorcyclist off bike hit and killed on I-65 identified by officials
Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.
Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.

Latest News

Cheers as the winner crossed the finish line.
The Triple Crown Running series returns to Louisville
The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
Motorcyclist killed on Greenbelt Highway identified
Man shot and killed in St. Dennis neighborhood, LMPD investigating
Two men killed in double homicide, LMPD investigating
Police were called to I-65 North near the Brook Street exit around 11:15 p.m. on a call for a...
Motorcyclist off bike hit and killed on I-65 identified by officials