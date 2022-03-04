Metro Government lifts mask requirement for city buildings, vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With COVID cases declining in the city of Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Friday mask requirements would be lifted for employees and guests inside Metro Government buildings.

The mask requirement was enacted back in August 2021. At the time, Louisville had moved back into the “orange” alert status after cases tripled due to COVID variants.

Friday’s guidance was announced as the CDC rolled out new guidelines for community levels. Louisville is now listed in the “medium” category. The new guidance aligns with guidance Gov. Beshear announced for state facilities.

Fischer said while masks are now optional, residents should still protect themselves as COVID cases are still sending people to the hospital.

“We’re making masks optional for people working and doing business in Metro Government facilities because the virus is declining in our community,” Fischer said in a release. “But make no mistake, COVID-19 is still very present in our community and is still sending residents, mostly the unvaccinated, to hospitals. Our progress against COVID-19 wouldn’t be possible without so many residents making the obvious choice to get a free and safe vaccine and boosters offering strong protection against serious illness from the virus.”

Exceptions to the mask policy include employees working or entering healthcare settings, corrections employees and visitors, and employees working with homeless populations.

Unvaccinated employees and employees who have a known exposure to someone who has tested positive is also encouraged to wear masks.

