MetroSafe dispatcher honored for saving family from fire

MetroSafe dispatcher Chanka Mask helped a mother and her two children escape their burning home.
By Maira Ansari
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 911 call takers who are first to help in a crisis are among the bravest of men and women. One of them will be recognized for saving lives on Friday.

MetroSafe dispatcher Chanka Mask helped a mother and her two children escape their burning home. On Feb. 9, a fire broke out in their mobile home on Minor Lane, caused by an unattended candle.

The mother dialed 911, and Mask said she answered the phone, instructing her on how to save her two young children and herself. Mask said she told the mother to drop her babies out of a window as soon as firefighters arrived.

Because she remained calm and firm, her directions saved the family.

“She heard it firm, ‘Open the window. Try to put the kids out of the window,’” Mask said. “They are so panicked at the time, I understand that’s why you have to be persistent and firm when you are giving them these directions.”

Mask was honored for her actions on Friday, and she met with the other Okalona fire and EMS personnel who assisted that day.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

