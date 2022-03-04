Support Local Businesses
NKY woman arrested after teen’s ‘near-fatal’ overdose

Dorothy Clark, 36, was arrested Thursday in connection to a "near-fatal" overdose involving a teenager.(Boone County Detention Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman was arrested Thursday after deputies investigated a drug overdose involving a teenager, according to Boone County police.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Dorothy M. Clark, of Petersburg, in connection to a “near-fatal” overdose involving a juvenile on Wednesday.

Police say they suspected that the juvenile had intentionally ingested fentanyl.

During an undercover investigation, deputies say that Clark agreed to meet at a predetermined location with whom she thought was the juvenile.

When deputies met Clark, they say they seized two folded pieces of paper that contained suspected fentanyl as well as $1,000 in cash.

Clark is charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, one count of possession of controlled substance and one count of unlawful transaction with a minor.

She is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

