Shelbyville man indicted on multiple child sexual abuse charges

Darrin A. Owens, 38, of Shelbyville, Ky., has been indicted by grand juries in three counties...
Darrin A. Owens, 38, of Shelbyville, Ky., has been indicted by grand juries in three counties on a total of 14 charges related to child sexual abuse.(Source: Carroll County (Ky.) Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shelby County man has been indicted by grand juries in three counties on charges a total of 14 counts involving child sexual abuse.

The indictments against Darrin A. Owens, 38, of Shelbyville, involve cases in Trimble, Oldham and Henry counties.

The Trimble County indictment, which was returned on Oct. 1, 2021, charges Owens with four counts of sodomy, two counts of rape with a minor, and one count of being a persistent felony offender.

An Oldham County Grand Jury indicted Owens on Dec. 10, 2021, with one count of sodomy with a minor, one count of rape with a minor, and one count of being a persistent felony offender.

A Henry County Grand Jury indicted Owens on Feb. 25 on two counts of sodomy, one count of rape, and one count of being a persistent felony offender. That grand jury also issued a warrant for the arrest of Owens.

Online records show Owens has been in custody at the Carroll County Detention Center in Carrollton since Oct. 7, 2021. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Trimble Circuit Court on March 17.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

