Sheriff: Man indicted for alleged jury tampering in Owensboro murder case

New trial date set for Owensboro murder case
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new trial date has been set for a murder case that resulted in a mistrial.
Authorities say 22-year old Robert Garner was under the influence when he crashed into a lake on U.S. 60 East in 2017.
His passenger, 21-year old Cody Glover, died in the crash.
A mistrial was declared in the case in February because of possible jury tampering.
We are now learning that 43-year-old Joshua Story has been indicted by a grand jury for alleged jury tampering in this case, according to the sheriff.
Friday afternoon, a warrant was signed for his arrest.
Garner’s new trial is set for August 15.
