Sheriff: Man indicted for alleged jury tampering in Owensboro murder case

New trial date set for Owensboro murder case
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new trial date has been set for a murder case that resulted in a mistrial.

[Sheriff: Possible jury tampering leads to mistrial in Owensboro murder case]

Authorities say 22-year old Robert Garner was under the influence when he crashed into a lake on U.S. 60 East in 2017.

Robert Garner
Robert Garner(Source: Daviess County Jail)

His passenger, 21-year old Cody Glover, died in the crash.

A mistrial was declared in the case in February because of possible jury tampering.

We are now learning that 43-year-old Joshua Story has been indicted by a grand jury for alleged jury tampering in this case, according to the sheriff.

Friday afternoon, a warrant was signed for his arrest.

Garner’s new trial is set for August 15.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

