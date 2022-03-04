Tyler Gerth Foundation Gala to raise money in honor of photographer killed during protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Guests will have the opportunity to view Tyler Gerth’s gallery of work and take part in a silent and live auction at The Frazier History Museum on March 4.

Gerth was shot and killed while taking photographs during social justice protests at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville in June 2020. He was only 27.

Building Equal Bridges - The Tyler Gerth Foundation is dedicated to further spreading Gerth’s legacy and focuses on the core values of unification, education, and collaboration. All proceeds from Friday’s event will benefit the foundation, which partners regularly with the Louisville Urban League through the Tyler Gerth Polaroid Project and Trinity High School through The Building Equal Bridges Tyler Gerth ‘11 Memorial Scholarship.

Terry Meiners is hosting the gala.

Tickets are $70 and the event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here more information.

