Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Tyler Gerth Foundation Gala to raise money in honor of photographer killed during protests

Building Equal Bridges - The Tyler Gerth Foundation is dedicated to further spreading Gerth’s...
Building Equal Bridges - The Tyler Gerth Foundation is dedicated to further spreading Gerth’s legacy and focuses on the core values of unification, education, and collaboration.(Family Photo)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Guests will have the opportunity to view Tyler Gerth’s gallery of work and take part in a silent and live auction at The Frazier History Museum on March 4.

Gerth was shot and killed while taking photographs during social justice protests at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville in June 2020. He was only 27.

Building Equal Bridges - The Tyler Gerth Foundation is dedicated to further spreading Gerth’s legacy and focuses on the core values of unification, education, and collaboration. All proceeds from Friday’s event will benefit the foundation, which partners regularly with the Louisville Urban League through the Tyler Gerth Polaroid Project and Trinity High School through The Building Equal Bridges Tyler Gerth ‘11 Memorial Scholarship.

Terry Meiners is hosting the gala.

Tickets are $70 and the event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here more information.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a teen at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park is under investigation by LMPD.
18-year-old shot and killed at EP Tom Sawyer State Park identified
A semi truck rollover crash at I-71 South to the Gene Snyder
Coroner identifies truck driver killed in rollover crash on I-71
Protesters react to not guilty Hankison verdict
‘We will not let this go’: Protesters call Hankison not guilty verdict ‘an injustice’
Police were called to I-65 North near the Brook Street exit around 11:15 p.m. on a call for a...
Motorcyclist off bike hit and killed on I-65 identified by officials
Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.
Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.

Latest News

Corrections officer Maranda Grayson was sitting at home Sunday when she heard gunshots, but...
Off-duty LMDC officer receives top award for helping shooting victims
Corrections officer Maranda Grayson received the Valor Award for likely saving a 10-year-old...
Off-duty LMDC officer receives top award for helping shooting victims
One couple leapt into action after they witnessed a 100-pound Saint Bernard jump off a 20-foot...
Ludwig the dog survives 20-foot-fall; Kentucky Humane Society updates on his health
This year’s Thunder Over Louisville theme is ‘The Legend Returns’ — appropriately named as the...
The Legend Returns: Thunder Over Louisville is back!