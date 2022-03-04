What are those mysterious Butchertown lights?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Since early February, there has been a strange golden glow coming from Butchertown.

An array of mysterious lights hovering close to the ground at Lynn Family Stadium has definitely attracted attention.

“It’s like, what’s going on at the stadium?” Jonathan Lintner, Vice President of Communications for Racing Louisville FC and Louisville City FC said. “We’ve had people who are afraid they are missing an event because they see the lights are on. We’ve had people ask if we’re storing an alien spaceship in here.”

What is really going on is actually very down to earth... literally. The rows of lights, suspended on mobile frames, are turning a brown, dormant field of bermudagrass, mixed with rye, into a green-grassy carpet months before the Louisville climate would normally allow.

“Lights and heating from underneath,” Assistant General Manager Chris Chartier said. “That is what makes the big difference. But yes, to have bermuda that’s actually green-leafed in March in Kentucky is unheard of.”

Bermudagrass does not start growing until temperatures hit 80 degrees. But a $500 thousand array of lights makes up for shady spots where the stadium roof blocks the winter sun. An underground heating system also keeps the roots 30 degrees warmer on frosty days.

Chartier said the expense was necessary, not for aesthetics, but for the players.

“To be able to have the foothold for the soccer players,” Chartier said. “So you want that strong rooting system built in a professional pitch environment.”

The system is working so well that, with the first home game just a week away, it’s already time to mow. The stadium air is filled with the spring-like smell of freshly-cut grass.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.