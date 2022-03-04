Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

What are those mysterious Butchertown lights?

An array of mysterious lights hovering close to the ground at Lynn Family Stadium has definitely attracted attention.
By David Mattingly
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Since early February, there has been a strange golden glow coming from Butchertown.

An array of mysterious lights hovering close to the ground at Lynn Family Stadium has definitely attracted attention.

“It’s like, what’s going on at the stadium?” Jonathan Lintner, Vice President of Communications for Racing Louisville FC and Louisville City FC said. “We’ve had people who are afraid they are missing an event because they see the lights are on. We’ve had people ask if we’re storing an alien spaceship in here.”

What is really going on is actually very down to earth... literally. The rows of lights, suspended on mobile frames, are turning a brown, dormant field of bermudagrass, mixed with rye, into a green-grassy carpet months before the Louisville climate would normally allow.

“Lights and heating from underneath,” Assistant General Manager Chris Chartier said. “That is what makes the big difference. But yes, to have bermuda that’s actually green-leafed in March in Kentucky is unheard of.”

Bermudagrass does not start growing until temperatures hit 80 degrees. But a $500 thousand array of lights makes up for shady spots where the stadium roof blocks the winter sun. An underground heating system also keeps the roots 30 degrees warmer on frosty days.

Chartier said the expense was necessary, not for aesthetics, but for the players.

“To be able to have the foothold for the soccer players,” Chartier said. “So you want that strong rooting system built in a professional pitch environment.”

The system is working so well that, with the first home game just a week away, it’s already time to mow. The stadium air is filled with the spring-like smell of freshly-cut grass.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a teen at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park is under investigation by LMPD.
18-year-old shot and killed at EP Tom Sawyer State Park identified
A semi truck rollover crash at I-71 South to the Gene Snyder
Coroner identifies truck driver killed in rollover crash on I-71
Protesters react to not guilty Hankison verdict
‘We will not let this go’: Protesters call Hankison not guilty verdict ‘an injustice’
Police were called to I-65 North near the Brook Street exit around 11:15 p.m. on a call for a...
Motorcyclist off bike hit and killed on I-65 identified by officials
Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.
Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.

Latest News

Cheers as the winner crossed the finish line.
The Triple Crown Running series returns to Louisville
The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
Motorcyclist killed on Greenbelt Highway identified
Man shot and killed in St. Dennis neighborhood, LMPD investigating
Two men killed in double homicide, LMPD investigating
Police were called to I-65 North near the Brook Street exit around 11:15 p.m. on a call for a...
Motorcyclist off bike hit and killed on I-65 identified by officials