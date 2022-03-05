Christopher 2X: Nine homicides in February break 24-month double-digit homicide streak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville wraps up February with a total of nine homicides, breaking the 24-month double-digit homicide streak.

This is the first time in two years that monthly homicide numbers were under double-digits, according to LMPD.

However, shootings for the year still remain high, according to Christopher 2X, founder and executive director of Christopher 2X Game Changers.

In January, there were 17 homicides reported and 31 people were shot, breaking a record for that month. In addition to the nine homicides in February, another 37 people were injured by gunfire.

“While homicides were down in February, the news is not all good considering how high the numbers are compared to 2019 and previous years,” 2X said. “In 2019, there were six homicides in January and February and we’ve now had more than four times that number in the first two months of 2022.”

Last year, there were 31 homicides in the first two months, compared to 16 in the first two months of 2020. Both were record-breaking years for homicides.

There were 188 homicides in total for the year, surpassing the previous annual record of 173 set in 2020. There were only 90 homicides in 2019.

As of Saturday, there have been 30 homicides so far this year. Of these, five homicides have occurred in March, three of which happened within 24 hours, according to 2X.

“Senseless gun violence has a rippling effect on hundreds of kids, friends, family members who have lost someone close or know someone injured by gunfire,” 2X said. “The secondary trauma is real especially for kids.”

2X’s Game Changers organization tracks shootings and homicides within the city of Louisville, helping to bring attention to the issue and to help provide support to families affected by gun violence.

