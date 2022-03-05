Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Christopher 2X: Nine homicides in February break 24-month double-digit homicide streak

This is the first time in two years that monthly homicide numbers were under double-digits,...
This is the first time in two years that monthly homicide numbers were under double-digits, according to LMPD.(unsplash.com)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville wraps up February with a total of nine homicides, breaking the 24-month double-digit homicide streak.

This is the first time in two years that monthly homicide numbers were under double-digits, according to LMPD.

However, shootings for the year still remain high, according to Christopher 2X, founder and executive director of Christopher 2X Game Changers.

In January, there were 17 homicides reported and 31 people were shot, breaking a record for that month. In addition to the nine homicides in February, another 37 people were injured by gunfire.

“While homicides were down in February, the news is not all good considering how high the numbers are compared to 2019 and previous years,” 2X said. “In 2019, there were six homicides in January and February and we’ve now had more than four times that number in the first two months of 2022.”

Last year, there were 31 homicides in the first two months, compared to 16 in the first two months of 2020. Both were record-breaking years for homicides.

There were 188 homicides in total for the year, surpassing the previous annual record of 173 set in 2020. There were only 90 homicides in 2019.

As of Saturday, there have been 30 homicides so far this year. Of these, five homicides have occurred in March, three of which happened within 24 hours, according to 2X.

“Senseless gun violence has a rippling effect on hundreds of kids, friends, family members who have lost someone close or know someone injured by gunfire,” 2X said. “The secondary trauma is real especially for kids.”

2X’s Game Changers organization tracks shootings and homicides within the city of Louisville, helping to bring attention to the issue and to help provide support to families affected by gun violence.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to I-65 North near the Brook Street exit around 11:15 p.m. on a call for a...
Motorcyclist off bike hit and killed on I-65 identified by officials
The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
Motorcyclist killed on Greenbelt Highway identified
Two men killed in double homicide, LMPD investigating
The death of a teen at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park is under investigation by LMPD.
18-year-old shot and killed at EP Tom Sawyer State Park identified
A semi truck rollover crash at I-71 South to the Gene Snyder
Coroner identifies truck driver killed in rollover crash on I-71

Latest News

Woman ejected, killed, in single vehicle crash on I-264
Multiple Bullitt County fire departments respond to woods fire
Cheers as the winner crossed the finish line.
The Triple Crown Running series returns to Louisville
The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
Motorcyclist killed on Greenbelt Highway identified