FORECAST: Flooding and severe storm risk

Here is WAVE News Meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
By Christie Dutton
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST
ALERT DAYS
  • Monday 12am-12pm

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Flooding concerns tonight
  • Severe risk tomorrow morning
  • Storm impacts likely for morning commute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - ALERT DAY: Heavy downpours cause flooding concerns south of Louisville tonight as more thunderstorms are expected to lift north through WAVE Country. Temperatures remain warm.

ALERT DAY: Storms with heavy downpours and powerful winds move through Monday morning. Plan for delays during the morning commute. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds as the main threat; however, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Drier weather moves in Monday night with a few sprinkles or flurries possible. Mostly cloudy and cool on Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

The middle of next week looks quiet for now. We’ll be tracking the next system expected to move in toward the end of week bringing more rain and potentially some snow.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

