FORECAST: A stormy and mild end to the weekend

ALERT DAYS

Monday 3/7 (Midnight - Noon)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Off and on showers and storms will continue today

A Flash Flood Watch is in place for areas south of Louisville through tomorrow evening

ALERT DAY: Late Sunday and early Monday morning strong storms are possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Off and on showers and storms will be likely today across WAVE Country with heavy rain possible for some.

Temperatures overall will stay relatively mild with highs in the low 70s. Winds will remain gusty, especially during the first half of the day.

Shower and storm chances in coverage area overnight with a few strong storms possible a few hours either side of sunrise Monday morning.

ALERT DAY: A line of storms will push across the region tomorrow morning, bringing the chance of a few strong to severe storms. The main impacts include heavy rain and gusty winds, but a few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Showers and storms continue to wind down overnight tomorrow.

Don’t be surprised if a few snow flakes are mixed in with the rain showers. No issues are anticipated from any wintry precipitation that falls.

After tomorrow, we briefly see a break in the active weather for Tuesday, Wednesday and most of Thursday.

By the end of the week and the start of next weekend we’ll see the return of shower chances and maybe the potential of a few snow showers.

It’s still too early for any specifics, but we’ll be watching it.

