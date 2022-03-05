FORECAST: Record-breaking warmth today before showers and storms tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures today will likely break records as they soar to near 80°

Winds will gust to near 30-40 mph

Multiple waves of rain arrives by tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spring-like weather makes a return today! A stout southerly wind will push temperatures well into the upper 70s, likely breaking the record high of 77° in Louisville set back in 1983. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph under partly sunny skies. Saturday night features mild temperatures as lows only fall into the 60s. Rain will grow more widespread through the overnight, with a few thunderstorms possible at times.

On Sunday, a cold front will move into the area and park itself across the region. This will bring more rain and thunderstorms, along with a temperature drop into the 50s for areas north of the cold front. Areas south of the front will stay in the 70s. Widespread rain and breezy winds continue Sunday night with an 80% chance of precipitation.

Heavy rain is possible for tomorrow into Monday. Temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s through most of the week before a steep drop arrives next weekend. This is also when the next weather maker works into the area. We’ll be tracking this system closely because it could bring our next round of wintry weather to the region. Stay tuned.

