‘Justice for Chewy’: Animal abuse charges filed after dog shot on camera in Pike County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

MARROWBONE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Marrowbone community is calling for action after videos, shared hundreds of times on social media, caught a man shooting a dog on his neighbor’s property.

The complaints associated with the graphic video, posted by Pike County man Brandon Price this week, led Kentucky State Police to 44-year-old Ronald Ferguson.

“(The video) shows Ron Ferguson walking into a yard and discharging the firearm at a dog that appeared non-aggressive in the video,” said Post 9 Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Michael Coleman.

With four shots, the dog- which neighbors say was a stray who has been in the area for more than a year- was hit in the neck, face, back, and hip, left in critical condition. You can see, in the clip, after firing the gun, the dog limps away from frame and the man walks back the way he came.

That video sparked something in animal rights advocates, as Kentucky Mutts Animal Rescue stepped in to lend a hand. Local rescue volunteers, Krissy Adams, Roby Coleman, and Kimberly Kiser knew they had to intervene.

“The dog is wagging his tail and (the man) begins shooting, not once but four times,” said rescue Executive Director and Founder Vikki Crook.

The group’s rescuers were able to take ownership of the dog, taking it to the vet in Pikeville where Dr. Joey Collins was able to remove one of the bullets from its jaw.

“His first words to me were, ‘It is a miracle this dog is alive,’” said Crook.

However, the remaining bullets would be trickier as one sits near the dog’s jugular. So, renamed “Chewy” by the group, the dog- which rescuers believe to be around eight years old- was sent out of state for more tests and treatments. And rescuers say he has been full of love every step of the way.

“He’s on fluids, he’s on pain management. But despite all of that, he’s giving his paw to people,” Crook said.

Some say the shooting was an act of retaliation after a group of dogs in the area killed Ferguson’s dog, but KSP troopers investigated, saying Ferguson “unlawfully and intentionally shot a dog without just cause,” noting that Chewy did not appear to be aggressive in the footage that captured the event.

“Where this is going to rest is in the judicial system. To get justice for Chewy and hopefully set a precedent that this type of behavior is not going to be tolerated,” said Crook.

Ferguson, arrested Tuesday and since released, faces charges of second degree cruelty to animals. (Kentucky’s first degree cruelty statute only applies to instances of fighting animals.) And while advocates are happy with the way KSP handled the situation, they hope to see the laws change in the future to bring harsher punishments for cruelty charges.

“Laws need to change in Kentucky. But we do, in this situation, have to work with what we have in place and he needs to be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” said Crook. “The Kentucky State Police were absolutely wonderful in the investigation and taking the situation serious.”

Crook asserted that it is important to take cases like this seriously, since animals cannot speak for themselves. Chewy, though in critical condition, is being cared for out of state as the rescue awaits news from his medical team. They said, if he makes it through, he has already been placed in a new home where he will be cared for. Updates on his condition have been posted on the Kentucky Mutts Animal Rescue, Inc. Facebook page.

Troopers with KSP say the agency takes animal cruelty charges like this seriously and encourages people to report abuse to their local post. Animal abuse in the Post 9 area can be reported at (606)433-7711.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.