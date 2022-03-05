Man charged with murder in Trimble County shooting

BEDFORD, Ky. (WAVE) - A 28-year-old man has been arrested on Friday following a death investigation in Trimble County.

Justin Collins was charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Terry Helm, 38.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday night, officers were called to a shooting on Hardy Creek Road in Bedford, according to Kentucky State Police.

Police said a confrontation happened between Collins and Helm, leading Helm to pull out a gun and point it at Collins.

The two struggled over the gun before Helm was shot and killed.

Collins was booked in Trimble County Jail on Friday, according to the Trimble County Sheriff’s Office.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.