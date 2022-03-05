Man shot and killed in St. Dennis neighborhood identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified 31-year-old Dominique Williams Sr. as the man found dead inside an apartment complex in the St. Dennis neighborhood on Saturday.

Just before 10:20 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 4900 block of Saddlebrook Lane, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Officers found Williams dead inside the apartment. No arrests have been made at this time. LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

