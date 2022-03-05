Support Local Businesses
Man shot and killed in St. Dennis neighborhood, LMPD investigating

(WILX)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside an apartment complex in the St. Dennis neighborhood on Saturday.

Just before 10:20 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 4900 block of Saddlebrook Lane, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Officers found a man in his late teens/early twenties dead inside the apartment. No arrests have been made at this time. LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

