Motorcyclist killed on Greenbelt Highway identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified 29-year-old Logan Vardeman as the motorcyclist killed in a crash early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:20 a.m., when LMPD’s Traffic Unit were called to respond to a crash involving a van and a motorcycle on the 10900 block of Greenbelt Highway, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

The early investigation revealed the van, working as an Uber taxi, made a left turn out of a driveway to go south on Greenbelt, Smiley said.

Vardeman was traveling north on the Greenbelt at a high rate of speed, hitting the van from behind on the drivers side.

The impact rotated the van 100 degrees counter clockwise, Smiley said. The driver of the van was taken to Norton Suburban Hospital and is expected to survive their injuries. The person sitting in the back on the passenger side of the van was not injured.

Vardeman died at the scene. Officials said he was not wearing a helmet.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.