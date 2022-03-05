Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed on Greenbelt Highway identified

The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified 29-year-old Logan Vardeman as the motorcyclist killed in a crash early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:20 a.m., when LMPD’s Traffic Unit were called to respond to a crash involving a van and a motorcycle on the 10900 block of Greenbelt Highway, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

The early investigation revealed the van, working as an Uber taxi, made a left turn out of a driveway to go south on Greenbelt, Smiley said.

Vardeman was traveling north on the Greenbelt at a high rate of speed, hitting the van from behind on the drivers side.

The impact rotated the van 100 degrees counter clockwise, Smiley said. The driver of the van was taken to Norton Suburban Hospital and is expected to survive their injuries. The person sitting in the back on the passenger side of the van was not injured.

Vardeman died at the scene. Officials said he was not wearing a helmet.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a teen at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park is under investigation by LMPD.
18-year-old shot and killed at EP Tom Sawyer State Park identified
A semi truck rollover crash at I-71 South to the Gene Snyder
Coroner identifies truck driver killed in rollover crash on I-71
Protesters react to not guilty Hankison verdict
‘We will not let this go’: Protesters call Hankison not guilty verdict ‘an injustice’
Police were called to I-65 North near the Brook Street exit around 11:15 p.m. on a call for a...
Motorcyclist off bike hit and killed on I-65 identified by officials
Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.
Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.

Latest News

Cheers as the winner crossed the finish line.
The Triple Crown Running series returns to Louisville
Man shot and killed in St. Dennis neighborhood, LMPD investigating
Two men killed in double homicide, LMPD investigating
Generic sky image.
FORECAST: Record-breaking warmth today before showers and storms tomorrow