Motorcyclist off bike hit and killed on I-65 identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner release the name of the motorcyclist who was hit and killed Friday night on I-65 North.

James Williams, 51, was killed after being hit while he was off his bike on I-65 North near the 136 mile marker.

Police were called to I-65 North near the Brook Street exit around 11:15 p.m. on a call for a pedestrian struck on the intersection, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

The investigation revealed the Williams was previously involved in a single vehicle crash, after losing control of his motorcycle and laying it down in the travel lanes of I-65 North.

While in the process of picking up the motorcycle, a UPS semi-truck came around hospital curve, noticed the crash, and steered left to avoid the incident. The UPS driver was able to avoid hitting Williams, but not his motorcycle.

An SUV following behind the UPS truck was unable to steer out of the way and struck both the motorcycle and Williams in the roadway, Smiley said.

The fourth vehicle, also a UPS truck, was traveling North on I-65 a short distance behind the SUV. The UPS truck drove through the debris and hit Williams.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues the investigation. No charges are anticipated and all parties remained on scene, Smiley said.

All lanes have reopened since then.

