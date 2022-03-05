Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Motorcyclist off bike hit and killed on I-65 identified by officials

Police were called to I-65 North near the Brook Street exit around 11:15 p.m. on a call for a...
Police were called to I-65 North near the Brook Street exit around 11:15 p.m. on a call for a pedestrian struck on the intersection.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt and Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner release the name of the motorcyclist who was hit and killed Friday night on I-65 North.

James Williams, 51, was killed after being hit while he was off his bike on I-65 North near the 136 mile marker.

Police were called to I-65 North near the Brook Street exit around 11:15 p.m. on a call for a pedestrian struck on the intersection, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

The investigation revealed the Williams was previously involved in a single vehicle crash, after losing control of his motorcycle and laying it down in the travel lanes of I-65 North.

While in the process of picking up the motorcycle, a UPS semi-truck came around hospital curve, noticed the crash, and steered left to avoid the incident. The UPS driver was able to avoid hitting Williams, but not his motorcycle.

An SUV following behind the UPS truck was unable to steer out of the way and struck both the motorcycle and Williams in the roadway, Smiley said.

The fourth vehicle, also a UPS truck, was traveling North on I-65 a short distance behind the SUV. The UPS truck drove through the debris and hit Williams.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues the investigation. No charges are anticipated and all parties remained on scene, Smiley said.

All lanes have reopened since then.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a teen at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park is under investigation by LMPD.
18-year-old shot and killed at EP Tom Sawyer State Park identified
A semi truck rollover crash at I-71 South to the Gene Snyder
Coroner identifies truck driver killed in rollover crash on I-71
Protesters react to not guilty Hankison verdict
‘We will not let this go’: Protesters call Hankison not guilty verdict ‘an injustice’
Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.
Elementary teacher among 4 arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Union Co.

Latest News

Cheers as the winner crossed the finish line.
The Triple Crown Running series returns to Louisville
The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
Motorcyclist killed on Greenbelt Highway identified
Man shot and killed in St. Dennis neighborhood, LMPD investigating
Two men killed in double homicide, LMPD investigating