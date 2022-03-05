Multiple Bullitt County fire departments respond to woods fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple Bullitt County fire departments are responding to a woods fire that broke out on Saturday.

It happened in the Granite Estates subdivision off of KY 61 in the north end of Shepherdsville, according to Zoneton Fire Department’s Rich Carlson.

Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour continue to blow large amounts of smoke up north, he said.

Kentucky Forestry’s dozer has cut a containment break, ceasing the fire’s progression.

Carlson said a lot of fire cleanup remains.

