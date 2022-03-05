Support Local Businesses
Off-duty LMDC officer receives top award for helping shooting victims

Corrections officer Maranda Grayson was sitting at home Sunday when she heard gunshots, but instead of running away from the danger, she ran toward it, and it e
By Tori Gessner
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Corrections officer Maranda Grayson was sitting at home Sunday when she heard gunshots.

Instead of running away from the danger, she ran toward it, and it earned her Louisville Metro Department of Corrections’ top honor, the Medal of Valor.

“I knew I had to do something,” Grayson said.

She loaded her gun, called 911, and ran across the street to Quiet Way in the Newburg neighborhood.

Grayson’s neighbors, 38-year-old Angelica James, and her 10-year-old son had been shot.

“I saw the mom on the floor, so I was thinking. well that’s a boy, let me help him first,” Grayson said. “I just kind of ran in after and did what I had to do, and I came back out, and she was already gone.”

James died at the scene. Because of that, Grayson doesn’t consider herself a hero.

“I would have (considered myself a hero) if she was still here,” Grayson said.

However, the director of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, Dwayne Clark believes Grayson actions were heroic, and he gave her the department’s highest honor, the Medal of Valor on Friday.

“Most of the employees are very well-trained correctional officers; they train for things like this,” Clark said. “They meet the call.”

The 10-year-old boy survived, possibly because of Grayson.

32-year-old Christopher Gordon, James’ ex boyfriend and the father of her children is charged with murder-domestic violence, assault, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Police said after Gordon shot James and his 10-year-old son, he kidnapped his 2-year-old son. The boy was returned several hours later, unharmed, but Gordon was on the run for four days before he was caught.

He was arrested Thursday, and remains in LMDC on a $250,000 bond.

Grayson told WAVE News she has kept in touch with James’ two sons and their family, and they’re doing well considering what happened.

“I’m a little heartbroken for the boy, but I’m happy that his brother is back home, and I’m happy the guy was caught. He’s here,” Grayson said.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

