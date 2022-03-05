The Triple Crown Running series returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Runners hit the roads of Downtown Louisville on Saturday for the first leg of the annual Triple Crown of Running.

The series consists of a 5K, 10K, and 15K race leading up to the Kentucky Derby Festival Mini‐ and Marathon, according to LMPD’s release.

The 5K race started around 8 a.m., taking place in the central business district of Downtown Louisville and ending just west of Louisville Slugger Field.

This is the first time the race has been held in person since the pandemic started. More than 2,000 people participated in race, enjoying the warm and sunny day.

This is one of the first big events of the season, and race director Mark Colpoys said he’s thrilled to see people in-person.

“We’re happy to be the first ones to do it,” he said with a smile. “We’re ecstatic to have everybody back here on the roads. Look, the sun is out, it’s a beautiful day. What could be better?”

The 10K race will take place in two weeks on March 19, then the 15K will be two weeks later on April 2 to round out the Triple Crown.

