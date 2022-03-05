Two men killed in double homicide, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after two men were killed in a double homicide Saturday morning.

It happened just before 12:15 a.m., when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Officers found two men dead from what appears to be foul play, Smiley said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.