Henryville tornado survivors remember the day their lives changed 10 years ago

They held a remembrance ceremony for those that died and the lives that were forever changed.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Survivors of the Henryville tornado shared detailed memories 10 years after their town was ripped apart.

A remembrance ceremony was held on Saturday for those that died as a result of the storm and changed the lives of those who survived.

Scott Gilles remembers the moment he heard his son’s school was torn apart by the tornado, he rushed to go find him. Samuel, his son, was in elementary school at the time.

“And there he was,” Samuel said. “And that was the happiest moment from that day was just seeing my dad there, running to him and giving him a hug.”

The father and son said they don’t know how they lived to tell their stories when others did not.

Just as the memories will never fade, the community wants to make sure those 11 people who died are always remembered.

“You feel like you’re super close with them with something like this,” Samuel explained. “It’s like you’re part of the same family.”

Samuel is now graduating from high school from the same building that was ripped apart 10 years ago.

He and his dad are sharing their memories and counting their blessings.

“I always want to use something like this to say thank you God for getting us through it,” Scott said. “That’s the whole point of all of it.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

They held a remembrance ceremony for those that died and the lives that were forever changed.
