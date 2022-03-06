Multiple people shot inside Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The Seafood Lady restaurant Sunday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Early investigation determined a car pulled up to the intersection of Hancock and Jefferson Street and fired several shots, hitting four people inside the restaurant.

No description of the four people shot were provided. Two of the people shot were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and the other two were taken by private means to a hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana, Smiley said.

All four people are believed to survive their injuries. LMPD continues the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

