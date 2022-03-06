Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Radio legend Wayne Perkey dies at 84 after battle with COVID-19

Louisville radio legend Wayne Perkey has died at 84 after a long battle with COVID-19.
Louisville radio legend Wayne Perkey has died at 84 after a long battle with COVID-19.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville radio icon Wayne Perkey has died at 84 after a difficult battle with COVID-19.

Perkey is a retired, three decade veteran of Louisville airwaves and a legend of morning radio.

840 WHAS Radio Host Terry Meiners shared his condolences to Perkey and his family on his Facebook page Sunday.

On Monday, Feb. 28, Perkey thanked everyone on his Facebook page for the good wishes and prayers on what was his thirteenth day in COVID isolation at Baptist East Hospital.

(Story continues below)

A few days later on Friday, Perkey was put on a ventilator because of COVID complications.

During a January interview, Perkey described to Terry Meiners how he had been caring for his wife who is a COVID long-hauler and expressed his disapproval of people who would not wear masks and take proper precautions to prevent infection.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Multiple people shot inside Louisville restaurant
Woman ejected, killed, in crash on I-264
Man shot and killed in St. Dennis neighborhood identified by officials
The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
Motorcyclist killed on Greenbelt Highway identified

Latest News

Sunday night LMPD officers found a man with a gunshot wound dead in a car in Okolona.
Man found shot dead in Okolona
They held a remembrance ceremony for those that died and the lives that were forever changed.
Henryville tornado survivors remember the day their lives changed 10 years ago
None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Multiple people shot inside Louisville restaurant
It’s the first time the race has been held in person since the pandemic started.
The Triple Crown Running series returns to Louisville
Thee group packed over 20,000 meals on Saturday.
Local organization provides aid to Ukraine families amid conflict