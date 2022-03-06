Radio legend Wayne Perkey dies at 84 after battle with COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville radio icon Wayne Perkey has died at 84 after a difficult battle with COVID-19.

Perkey is a retired, three decade veteran of Louisville airwaves and a legend of morning radio.

840 WHAS Radio Host Terry Meiners shared his condolences to Perkey and his family on his Facebook page Sunday.

On Monday, Feb. 28, Perkey thanked everyone on his Facebook page for the good wishes and prayers on what was his thirteenth day in COVID isolation at Baptist East Hospital.

(Story continues below)

A few days later on Friday, Perkey was put on a ventilator because of COVID complications.

During a January interview, Perkey described to Terry Meiners how he had been caring for his wife who is a COVID long-hauler and expressed his disapproval of people who would not wear masks and take proper precautions to prevent infection.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.