Woman ejected, killed, in crash on I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman died after she was ejected from her car in a crash Saturday night.

It happened right before 9:30 p.m., when LMPD’s Traffic Unit responded to a crash on Interstate 264.

The early investigation revealed a woman driving eastbound on I-264 in a Chevy Cruze lost control of her car near the Taylor Boulevard exit, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. LMPD’s Traffic Unit later found a passenger car struck the woman’s car from behind at a high rate of speed.

The impact caused the woman to lose control of her car, skidding off the road and flipping down an embankment. She was ejected when the vehicle came to a stop in the median, Smiley said.

The woman was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and later died.

The driver that struck the woman continued eastbound on I-264 before they crashed into a center concrete barrier.

The LMPD Traffic Unit continues the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.