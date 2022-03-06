Woman ejected, killed, in single vehicle crash on I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman died after she was ejected from her car in a single vehicle crash Saturday night.

It happened right before 9:30 p.m., when LMPD’s Traffic Unit responded to a crash on Interstate 264.

The early investigation revealed a woman driving eastbound on I-264 in a Chevy Cruze lost control of her car near the Taylor Boulevard exit, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

She was ejected when the vehicle came to a stop in the median, Smiley said. The woman was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and later died.

It is unknown what caused the woman to lose control of her car. No other vehicles were involved.

