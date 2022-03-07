Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Amazon rainforest nearing tipping point, study suggests

The Amazon is nearing a tipping point of shifting from a rainforest to a savannah, a new study...
The Amazon is nearing a tipping point of shifting from a rainforest to a savannah, a new study suggests.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists said the Amazon rainforest may be nearing a critical tipping point that could see it turn into something more like a grassy savannah.

A study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change looked at month-by-month satellite imagery of the rainforest over 20 years.

Scientists said they’re seeing signs of what they call “resilience loss” over about three-fourths of the rainforest, which basically means it’s losing its ability to recover from things like droughts, logging and fires.

It’s not possible to tell exactly when the transition from rainforest to savannah might happen, but the authors of the study said once it’s obvious, it’ll be too late to stop.

That’s bad news for the rest of the planet, because the rainforest stores a huge amount of carbon, which affects global weather patterns.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As police search for the suspects, Newill is happy to have her son at home and alive.
‘You’re not going to threaten my son’: Victim’s mother has message for E-Town robbery suspects
Jack in the Box
Second Jack in the Box location in Louisville announced days after the first
Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11-year-old, according to...
Louisville man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child over multiple years
This summer, Breeze will launch two new routes from Louisville to San Francisco and...
Breeze Airways adds new non-stop flight from SDF
Around 7:30 p.m., LMPD officers responded to check a suspicious vehicle on the 100 block of...
Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Okolona identified

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain past midnight to salvage 162-game season
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive...
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending
People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in...
Russians pressure Ukrainian cities as fighting continues
Johana Suarez, 37, is charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Henry...
Woman allegedly ran over, killed boyfriend while driving 73 mph
WAVE News - Tuesday night, March 8, 2022
WAVE News - Tuesday night, March 8, 2022