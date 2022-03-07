Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Boat carrying Haitian migrants grounds off the Florida Keys

A boat carrying hundreds of migrants runs aground in Florida. (Credit: USCG, U.S. Border Patrol, CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A wooden boat carrying hundreds of Haitian migrants in a suspected human smuggling operation ran aground in shallow water in the Florida Keys, where 163 people swam ashore and many needed medical attention, federal authorities said.

The boat teeming with people listed sharply to its side near Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, not far from where another boat carrying 176 Haitians was stopped in January.

Many of the migrants were in need of medical attention, according to a tweet sent by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Agent Walter N. Slosar on Sunday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies rushed to help the group of migrants, which included women and children.

“Multiple agencies responded quickly & worked closely to protect a lot of lives today,” U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman tweeted Sunday night.

It was not immediately know how many people were taken to hospitals. Coast Guard images at the scene showed a large group of Haitians draped in towels on the shore.

Border Patrol officials said human smuggling is suspected and an investigation is continuing.

In the past week, the Coast Guard has stopped two other Haitian boats navigating near the Bahamas with dozens of migrants.

On Feb. 28, crews spotted a Haitian sailboat with 179 people aboard 30 miles (50 kilometers) off Andros Island, Bahamas. Last Friday, the Coast Guard stopped another Haitian sail vessel with 123 people, including 39 minors about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Anguilla Cay, Bahamas.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Multiple people shot inside Louisville restaurant
Woman ejected, killed, in crash on I-264
Allyn Bryant was arrested on Monday.
Officers involved in shooting at St. Matthews park, suspect arrested
Louisville radio legend Wayne Perkey has died at 84 after a long battle with COVID-19.
Radio legend Wayne Perkey dies at 84 after battle with COVID-19
Man shot and killed in St. Dennis neighborhood identified by officials

Latest News

The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday,...
Joro spiders likely to invade entire east coast
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
Deadly tornadoes in Iowa left devastation on Saturday.
Sheriff: 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family
FILE - Secretary Pete Buttigieg is shown in this file photo. Buttigieg was joining Vice...
Public transit gets $3.7 billion to woo riders, adopt green fleets
Archie, 3, was reunited with the stuffed animal he lost on an airplane months ago.
3-year-old reunited with stuffed animal he lost on a plane in December