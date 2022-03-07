Contact Troubleshooters
Clark County manhunt underway for suspect accused of shooting girlfriend

Billy Middleton, 47, allegedly shot hit girlfriend in the leg several times on March 6.
Billy Middleton, 47, allegedly shot hit girlfriend in the leg several times on March 6.(CCSO)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OTISCO, Ind. (WAVE) - A man in Clark County is being sought by investigators after allegedly shooting his girlfriend.

The suspect, who investigators believe is Billy Middleton, 47, allegedly shot his girlfriend three times in the leg, according to Col. Scottie Maples. It happened late Sunday night on Leon Prall Road, north of Charlestown.

A man allegedly shot his girlfriend in Clark County on March 6 at a home on Leon Prall Road.
A man allegedly shot his girlfriend in Clark County on March 6 at a home on Leon Prall Road.(WAVE News)

Middleton is said to have left the area after the shooting, Maples said, and is believed to be armed. CCSO investigators have set up a perimeter around the area, which Maples described as “rough land,” as they look for him.

“He is considered to be a threat and should not be approached,” a post on the CCSO Facebook page says. “If located, DO NOT APPROACH MIDDLETON and contact 911 immediately.”

Maples said the suspect’s girlfriend is in the hospital and is expected to recover. Her identity was not revealed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

