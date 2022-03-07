Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Mid-week rain chance, late week snow chance

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ALERT DAYS
  • FRIDAY NIGHT (3/11/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Peeks of afternoon sun Tuesday
  • A.M. rain chance Wednesday
  • Snow possible late Friday into Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds hold tough overnight with lows in the lower 30s.

A few peeks of afternoon sun is possible on Tuesday with temperatures pushing back into the mid 40s for highs.

Rain chances increase along and south of the Ohio River late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Rain chances will fade on Wednesday, especially by afternoon with a few peeks of sunshine possible. Expect high temperatures back in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures will warmer for the end of the week. Highs in 60s Thursday and upper 50s Friday before a powerful cold front approaches. This will knock our temperatures quickly back into the 30s by Friday evening.

Depending on the waves of precipitation that move in behind the front will determine how much, if any, snowfall we’ll receive.

At this point an accumulating snow can not be ruled out by early Saturday morning. There is much to pinpoint as we get closer, at this point the greatest potential looks to be east of I-65.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

