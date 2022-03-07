JCPS sued for negligence by parents who say child was bullied, assaulted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lawsuit has been filed against Jefferson County Public Schools on behalf of a 12-year-old Highland Middle School student who was allegedly assaulted by a bully in December.

On Monday, attorney Teddy B. Gordon spoke alongside the child and her parents. According to the lawsuit, on Dec. 9, a boy hit the girl while they were in class. Gordon elaborated on the nature of the incident, saying the bullying began at the start of the school year and eventually led to the assault.

According to the lawsuit, the girl’s parents contacted JCPS and said the district was made aware of the bullying prior to the incident, but no steps were taken to prevent any contact between the two students. The girl’s parents claim that JCPS and Highland Middle School staff were negligent and that the alleged assault caused her to suffer a concussion, vision problems, anxiety, and aggravated her heart condition, which caused her to have to quit cheerleading.

“Unfortunately, the parents told the principal and other people in here in the complaint at Highland Middle that she was being bullied, teased, harassed, the usual that happens, by a young man,” Gordon said. “What happened was (the boy) was still sitting next to or near (the girl), and he basically hauled off and slapped her across the face. As a result of that, she had injuries, more injuries, and is still receiving treatment.”

As Gordon explained the details of the lawsuit, the 12-year-old was visibly upset, crying and wiping her eyes with tissues as he spoke.

“It was a normal day at school,” the girl said through tears. “I was in first period, and this used to be my old class. And I went up to get hand sanitizer, and I went back to my seat, and he got up because I thought he tried to tell me something. Because at that time we were fine, we didn’t have nothing wrong, and he just smacked me. And then the security guards came and then we went to the auditorium and I was like, clueless because I didn’t look for anybody contacting my parents. I didn’t know if I were hurt or anything. They didn’t even ask me if I was OK.”

The girl said she spent most of the day in the auditorium before going to the school’s front office to tell her story but said no one listened to her.

“I told them what happened and the assistant principal, she didn’t listen, she just listened to what all the boys said,” the girl said. “And then I went home and I was like, how am I going to tell my parents like literally a boy hit me? And then I told them, and we went to the principal’s office. They supposedly said they were going to do something, and then the next day he came up to me and said, ‘I’m sorry,’ and I was just like, ‘Sorry isn’t going to cut it, like, you hit me. What do you expect me to do?’ I don’t get how the schools have to get until these kids commit suicide. … Teachers say they’re going to do something and they never do it. I love how I have to get punished. I have to get out of cheerleading, I have to get a hall monitor, I have to get glasses, and he gets a referral.”

“When I picked her up that day, I had to bring her to the emergency room because she had a concussion,” Lisa Lontz, the mother of the girl, said.

Lontz went on to say that she asked for three schedule changes and that the boy be removed from her daughter’s classes.

“She was supposed to be protected and supervised in the hallways,” Gordon said. “Well, that went real well because a few days later, (the boy) violated informally a 25-foot rule … and tapped her on the shoulder and said, ‘I was sorry.’ Well, that scared her worse. That causes the fears to be worse because you just don’t know.”

Gordon said he has also asked JCPS several times to move the girl to a different school.

“(The girl) is still at Highland,” he said. “Mom and dad are extremely concerned. When the young man was asked even after notice and after all the foreseeability that he had threatened (the girl), I think his answer was, ‘I had a bad day’ or something to that effect.”

Gordon also said school staff members have retaliated against his clients in response to the pending lawsuit.

“We’ve had three different teachers, administrators, etcetera, that have retaliated against Ms. Lontz and against (the girl) because she complained that she was brutally injured,” he said. “I don’t understand. I don’t understand. If someone could explain that to me, Dr. Pollio (JCPS superintendent), I’m here to listen. … Here’s my prayer. My prayer is that no one is killed between now and the end of school.”

The girl said her bully continues to harass other children, and Gordon said they plan to file a restraining order against him.

In a statement, a JCPS spokesperson said the district takes bullying allegations “very seriously.”

“We will not comment on pending litigation,” the statement says. “And while we can’t, and won’t, discuss specific incidents or students, we can assure families that we take allegations of bullying very seriously. There is an incident reporting hotline on our home page where anyone can report misconduct, including bullying. As part of a thorough process, every complaint is reviewed and school counselors, administrators or other JCPS staff work with families to mitigate the conduct or otherwise resolve the situation to the best of JCPS’ ability and the satisfaction of families involved.”

