Kentucky soldiers deployed to Europe

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues, about 300 soldiers are being deployed from Fort Knox to Germany and Poland in support of NATO allies.

The men and women are from Victory Corps, or V Corps. Their mission is to further deter Russian aggression.

Loved ones got to say goodbye to the soldiers on Monday.

The V Corps soldiers will deploy to Germany and be under the direction of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. V Corps main headquarters will complement the forward headquarters located in Poland.

This will provide a more robust presence in Europe and enable the Corps to synchronize current contingency operations, support the ongoing mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and coordinate multinational exercises across the continent.

“Happy my wife is able to come and see me off like this,” Chief Warrant Officer Bill Dehaan from Fort Knox’s Victory Corps said. “My wife and kids, that is what is giving me the strength to keep going today.

Many of the soldiers have been deployed before but, this is a first time deployment for several junior soldiers. No word yet on how long the soldiers will be deployed.

