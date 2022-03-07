Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child over multiple years

Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11-year-old, according to court documents.(Oldham County Detention Center)
By Brett Martin and Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced last week to 50 years in federal prison after sexually assaulting a child over a hundred times.

The 50 year sentence will be followed by a life term of supervised release for charges of production and possession of child pornography.

Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11-year-old, according to court documents. The assault continued over the course of several years.

Bradley recorded the abuse with cameras set up in his bedroom and with his cell phone. His wife would take the girl to Bradley’s house with the intent that he would engage in sexual contact with the child. Bradley would give his wife cash and drugs in return, court documents said.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute predators who sexually exploit the most vulnerable individuals in our communities, the children,” U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett said. “I commend the outstanding work of AUSAs Zimdahl and Tieke, HSI Nashville, LMPD, and our partnership with the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.”

Bradley does not have a chance for parole, Bennett said.

“Because of the outstanding efforts of our HSI agents, working with their law enforcement partners, an individual guilty of exploiting vulnerable children will serve a lengthy federal prison sentence for his unspeakable actions,” HSI Nashville Special Agent in Charge Jerry C. Templet, Jr. said. “HSI will continue to prioritize these types of investigations to protect children and remove these offenders from our communities where they can no longer victimize others.”

