Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Man charged with killing Louisville moms, daughters in Missouri crash pleads guilty

Memorial Pic of Lesley & Rhyan Prather, Carrie & Kacey McCaw
Memorial Pic of Lesley & Rhyan Prather, Carrie & Kacey McCaw(KIVAV via Assumption High School)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of driving and crashing into a vehicle killing two Louisville moms and daughters on Interstate 64 in Missouri has plead guilty to all charges.

Elijah Henderson plead guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter in a hearing on Monday, NBC affiliate KDSK reported.

The crash occurred on Feb. 14, 2020 on Interstate 64 in St. Charles County, Missouri.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Carrie McCaw, 44, and Lesley Prather, 44, were taking their daughters, Kacey McCaw, 12, and Rhyan Prather, 12, to a KIVA volleyball tournament in Kansas City, when a driver crossed the median and struck their car head on.

Missouri officials said Henderson had marijuana in his system when he lost control of his vehicle, according to KDSK’s report.

A judge sentenced Henderson to 10 years in prison for each guilty count, with sentences to be served concurrently. Prosecutors are seeking a 10-year prison sentence for Henderson.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Multiple people shot inside Louisville restaurant
Allyn Bryant was arrested on Monday.
Officers involved in shooting at St. Matthews park, suspect arrested
Billy Middleton, 47, allegedly shot hit girlfriend in the leg several times on March 6.
Clark County manhunt underway for suspect accused of shooting girlfriend
According to a lawsuit, on Dec. 9, a boy hit a girl while they were in class at Highland Middle...
JCPS sued for negligence by parents who say child was bullied, assaulted
Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11-year-old, according to...
Louisville man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child over multiple years

Latest News

Churchill Downs will illuminate its iconic Twin Spires with a maroon glow in support of...
Churchill Downs lights Twin Spires maroon for Bellarmine basketball tournament
Jack in the Box
Second Jack in the Box location in Louisville announced days after the first
Calls came in around 7:06 p.m. to the intersection of South Jackson Street and Gwendolyn Street...
Man shot during alleged hold-up near Shelby Park; LMPD investigating
LMPD hasn’t released any details about a possible motive or target. They have also not given a...
NuLu neighbors react to restaurant shooting
The LMPD Public Integrity Unit is investigating.
Officers involved in shooting at St. Matthews park, suspect arrested