Man charged with killing Louisville moms, daughters in Missouri crash pleads guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of driving and crashing into a vehicle killing two Louisville moms and daughters on Interstate 64 in Missouri has plead guilty to all charges.

Elijah Henderson plead guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter in a hearing on Monday, NBC affiliate KDSK reported.

The crash occurred on Feb. 14, 2020 on Interstate 64 in St. Charles County, Missouri.

Carrie McCaw, 44, and Lesley Prather, 44, were taking their daughters, Kacey McCaw, 12, and Rhyan Prather, 12, to a KIVA volleyball tournament in Kansas City, when a driver crossed the median and struck their car head on.

Missouri officials said Henderson had marijuana in his system when he lost control of his vehicle, according to KDSK’s report.

A judge sentenced Henderson to 10 years in prison for each guilty count, with sentences to be served concurrently. Prosecutors are seeking a 10-year prison sentence for Henderson.

