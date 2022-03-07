Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Okolona identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was found shot and killed inside of a vehicle in the Okolona neighborhood on Sunday has been identified by officials.

Christopher L. Reliford, 26, died due to injuries from a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Around 7:30 p.m., LMPD officers responded to check a suspicious vehicle on the 100 block of Markwell Ct., LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.

When officers arrived, they found Reliford dead inside of the car.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

