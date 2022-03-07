Man found shot dead in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday night LMPD officers found a man with a gunshot wound dead in a car in Okolona.

Around 7:30 p.m. a Seventh Division officer went to check a suspicious vehicle on the 100 block of Markwell Ct. The officer found a man dead inside the car. The victim appeared to be in their 20s and died from an apparent gunshot wound.

LMPD’s homicide unit is investigating but they haven’t made any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information should call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use LMPD’s Crime Tip Portal.

