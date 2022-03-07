Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

NuLu neighbors react to restaurant shooting

LMPD hasn’t released any details about a possible motive or target. They have also not given a description of the car the shooter was in.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The Seafood Lady restaurant Sunday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Investigators said a car pulled up to the side of the restaurant, fired several rounds through a window, then drove away.

Four people were injured and taken to area hospitals. Their injuries were described as “non-life threatening.”

The restaurant was closed on Monday, which is normal operation, according to restaurant hours posted on the door.

Rick Murphy is the president of the NuLu Business Association. His office has been in the neighborhood since 1996.

“I cannot remember a single violent crime in all that time,” Murphy said.

Murphy was shocked to learn that the popular restaurant was the victim. He said the owner isn’t the person to blame.

“I suspect that one of her guests may have been a target of somebody,” he speculated. “Maybe it was just random. Because in today’s world, there are too many guns and people seem to use them in inappropriate ways.”

LMPD hasn’t released any details about a possible motive or target. They have also not given a description of the car the shooter was in.

Robert Pennebaker is a loyal customer, and was frustrated to see his favorite restaurant turn into a crime scene.

“It’s very shocking, it’s ridiculous,” he said. “Because we all love to see the Seafood Lady grow, how she has grown. And it’s just crazy to see people come through and try to tear it down after all the hard work that’s been put in.”

Murphy hopes this incident doesn’t scare people away from NuLu.

“This is a singular, unusual incident and I’m going to continue to think that until we see other issues,” Murphy said.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Multiple people shot inside Louisville restaurant
Allyn Bryant was arrested on Monday.
Officers involved in shooting at St. Matthews park, suspect arrested
Billy Middleton, 47, allegedly shot hit girlfriend in the leg several times on March 6.
Clark County manhunt underway for suspect accused of shooting girlfriend
According to a lawsuit, on Dec. 9, a boy hit a girl while they were in class at Highland Middle...
JCPS sued for negligence by parents who say child was bullied, assaulted
Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11-year-old, according to...
Louisville man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child over multiple years

Latest News

Churchill Downs will illuminate its iconic Twin Spires with a maroon glow in support of...
Churchill Downs lights Twin Spires maroon for Bellarmine basketball tournament
Jack in the Box
Second Jack in the Box location in Louisville announced days after the first
Calls came in around 7:06 p.m. to the intersection of South Jackson Street and Gwendolyn Street...
Man shot during alleged hold-up near Shelby Park; LMPD investigating
LMPD hasn’t released any details about a possible motive or target. They have also not given a...
NuLu neighbors react to restaurant shooting
The LMPD Public Integrity Unit is investigating.
Officers involved in shooting at St. Matthews park, suspect arrested