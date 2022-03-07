NuLu neighbors react to restaurant shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The Seafood Lady restaurant Sunday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Investigators said a car pulled up to the side of the restaurant, fired several rounds through a window, then drove away.

Four people were injured and taken to area hospitals. Their injuries were described as “non-life threatening.”

The restaurant was closed on Monday, which is normal operation, according to restaurant hours posted on the door.

Rick Murphy is the president of the NuLu Business Association. His office has been in the neighborhood since 1996.

“I cannot remember a single violent crime in all that time,” Murphy said.

Murphy was shocked to learn that the popular restaurant was the victim. He said the owner isn’t the person to blame.

“I suspect that one of her guests may have been a target of somebody,” he speculated. “Maybe it was just random. Because in today’s world, there are too many guns and people seem to use them in inappropriate ways.”

LMPD hasn’t released any details about a possible motive or target. They have also not given a description of the car the shooter was in.

Robert Pennebaker is a loyal customer, and was frustrated to see his favorite restaurant turn into a crime scene.

“It’s very shocking, it’s ridiculous,” he said. “Because we all love to see the Seafood Lady grow, how she has grown. And it’s just crazy to see people come through and try to tear it down after all the hard work that’s been put in.”

Murphy hopes this incident doesn’t scare people away from NuLu.

“This is a singular, unusual incident and I’m going to continue to think that until we see other issues,” Murphy said.

