Officers involved in shooting at St. Matthews park, suspect arrested

Officers from the St. Matthews Police Department opened fire on a person who pulled out a weapon in Brown Park, Chief Barry Wilkerson confirmed.
By Shellie Sylvestri and Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested after officers from the St. Matthews Police Department opened fire on a person who pulled out a weapon in Brown Park early Monday morning, Chief Barry Wilkerson confirmed.

Allyn Bryant, 25, is charged with one count of reckless endangerment and one count of trespassing.

Allyn Bryant was arrested on Monday.
Allyn Bryant was arrested on Monday.(LMDC)

A police officer was sent to the park on Kresge Way and Browns Lane shortly after 3:30 am on a report of a suspicious car in the closed park.

“The park at that time is closed, so it’s suspicious being back there,” Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson explained that as the officer approached the car from behind, he spotted Bryant inside and called for backup. When the officer knocked on the car window, Bryant pulled a gun and pointed it directly at him, which prompted the officers to open fire. No one was hit or injured.

According to the arrest slip, Bryant’s response to the incident was something to the effect of “they knocked on the window and it startled me so I grabbed my gun.”

“This turned out well,” Wilkerson said. “Something that could have been very tragic, this ended a lot better than it could have.”

The LMPD Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting.

Bryant is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

